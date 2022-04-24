Insider Selling: Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Sells £217,674 in Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) insider Mark Ridley sold 20,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.05), for a total value of £217,674 ($283,208.43).

LON SVS opened at GBX 1,106 ($14.39) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,179.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,310.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15. Savills plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,472 ($19.15). The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08.

Get Savills alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 55.40 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 4.86%. Savills’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.