Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) will post sales of $362.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.53 million and the lowest is $360.72 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $360.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 98,287 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,528,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 477,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $77.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

