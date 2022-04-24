Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.85.

ITRG opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter worth $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

