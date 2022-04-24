Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.9% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,204,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,577,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.