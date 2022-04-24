International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.39) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.47) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.80) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 190.79 ($2.48).

LON IAG opened at GBX 149.32 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £7.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.40 ($2.79).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

