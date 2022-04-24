Inverse Finance (INV) Price Tops $255.71 on Top Exchanges

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for $255.71 or 0.00643827 BTC on major exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $23.97 million and $3.65 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.81 or 0.00253807 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004460 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000765 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

