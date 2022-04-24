Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,086,000 after acquiring an additional 734,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,081,000 after purchasing an additional 175,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,628,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,663,000 after acquiring an additional 477,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,207,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,872,947. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.