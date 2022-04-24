Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

BKLN stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

