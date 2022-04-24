Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $152.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $145.61 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.12.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

