iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,096.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $123.04 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.