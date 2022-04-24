iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Stake Raised by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter.

IBML traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,583 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

