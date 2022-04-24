iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 585,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,648 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

