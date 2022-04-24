iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Boosted by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $53,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $227.48 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

