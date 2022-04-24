iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.68. 35,639,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,857,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average is $213.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.