iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

