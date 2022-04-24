iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Cut by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after buying an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,801,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,161,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after buying an additional 257,163 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,842. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

