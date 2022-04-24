iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Keybank National Association OH’s 8th Largest Position

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,077 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.77% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $532,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.40. 1,624,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,104. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.69 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

