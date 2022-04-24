iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $12.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $427.78. 7,928,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,301. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $406.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

