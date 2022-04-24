iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $12.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $427.78. 7,928,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

