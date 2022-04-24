iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.74. 773,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,305. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.69 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.