iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Reduced by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,748 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $22,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,002. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.