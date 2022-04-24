ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $430.00.

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

