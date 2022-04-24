J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

JBHT traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,362. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

