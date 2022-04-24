Jet2 (LON:JET2) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.47) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($20.85).

Get Jet2 alerts:

JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,280 ($16.65) on Wednesday. Jet2 has a 52 week low of GBX 912.40 ($11.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.04.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.