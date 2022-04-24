JOE (JOE) Market Capitalization Tops $233.62 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $233.62 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.05 or 0.07449345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00044916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.69 or 0.99868010 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 219,406,418 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.