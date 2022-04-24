John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.33 ($3.95).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,769 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £6,558.06 ($8,532.47).

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 192.25 ($2.50). 2,272,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -7.51. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 293 ($3.81).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

