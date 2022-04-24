Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,003,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962,170. The company has a market capitalization of $477.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $185.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

