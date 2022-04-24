JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target to €17.50

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REPYY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Repsol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Repsol from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.27) to €15.90 ($17.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Repsol had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

