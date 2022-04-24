JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $193.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLD. Benchmark dropped their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.50.

BLD opened at $175.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $165.01 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.08.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

