JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $164.00 Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.25.

NKE stock opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.60. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

