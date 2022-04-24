JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Target Price to CHF 38

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 42 to CHF 38 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AHEXY. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Adecco Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a CHF 36 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Adecco Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.03.

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -390.00%.

Adecco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

