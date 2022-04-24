JulSwap (JULD) Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and $1.10 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

