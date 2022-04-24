Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. 3,723,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $33.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Jumia Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.