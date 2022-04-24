K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

K92 Mining stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

