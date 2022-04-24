Kava.io Hits Market Capitalization of $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00179501 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00036655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00379172 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044128 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

