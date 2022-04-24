KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.53.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,556,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,438,043. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.39 and a beta of -1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. KE has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $56.97.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in KE in the first quarter worth about $200,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in KE by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in KE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $38,450,000. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $220,614,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

