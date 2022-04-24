Keb Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,584 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,240. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70.

