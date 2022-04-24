Keb Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,158 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.41. 582,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.48 and a 200-day moving average of $175.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.92 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

