Keb Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,057 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. 68,483,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,931,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.34.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.