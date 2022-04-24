Keb Asset Management LLC Invests $202,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 741,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,508,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,659. The company has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.55. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

