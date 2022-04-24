Keb Asset Management LLC Makes New $9.01 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,275 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,011,000. Walmart makes up approximately 5.8% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.86. 7,012,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $435.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

