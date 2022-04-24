Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,469,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

