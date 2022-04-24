Keybank National Association OH Acquires 5,584 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $77,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,160,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,291. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

