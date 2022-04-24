Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $101,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 831,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.49. 4,680,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.19.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.