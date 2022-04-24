Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.43% of Parker-Hannifin worth $176,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.93.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded down $9.90 on Friday, hitting $277.07. 617,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.94 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.