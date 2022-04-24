Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,172 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.26% of Timken worth $13,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 3,294.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. 398,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,283. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

