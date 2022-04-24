Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after buying an additional 615,013 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,958,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IJT traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.64. 91,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,652. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $116.25 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.