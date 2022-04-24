Keybank National Association OH Has $127.99 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.11% of Zoetis worth $127,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,743. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.82. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $165.22 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

