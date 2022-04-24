Keybank National Association OH Has $66.87 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 173.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,110 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $66,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after buying an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,318,000 after buying an additional 2,103,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,111,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,117,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $42.23 on Friday, reaching $252.34. 6,842,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,374. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.58 and a 200-day moving average of $314.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $251.52 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.91.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

