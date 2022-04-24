Keybank National Association OH Has $85.38 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,928 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $85,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.90. 1,664,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,158. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.99 and a 200-day moving average of $258.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

